2 TIET students hurt in attack by outsider

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

Two students of the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) were attacked by an outsider on the campus today.

The attacker has been identified as Sahil, who was handed over to the police.

The hostel students were prohibited from leaving the campus till late evening.

The incident took place at 3 pm when the outsider entered the university campus and attacked a girl and Jagraj Singh Mirok, a second year engineering student. The university guards later caught hold of the attacker and handed him over to the police.

As per details shared by officials of the institute, the outsider attacked Mirok over a personal issue.

Registrar Gurbinder Singh said the girl suffered a minor injury on her wrist while the boy suffered a deep injury on his neck, but was out of danger.

Civil Lines SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said the suspect and the victims knew each other. “We have recovered a sharp knife-like object from the suspect’s possession,” the SHO said. The police said they were yet to register a case.