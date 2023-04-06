2 TIET students hurt in attack by outsider

Patiala, April 5
Two students of the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) were attacked by an outsider on the campus today.
The attacker has been identified as Sahil, who was handed over to the police.
The hostel students were prohibited from leaving the campus till late evening.
The incident took place at 3 pm when the outsider entered the university campus and attacked a girl and Jagraj Singh Mirok, a second year engineering student. The university guards later caught hold of the attacker and handed him over to the police.
As per details shared by officials of the institute, the outsider attacked Mirok over a personal issue.
Registrar Gurbinder Singh said the girl suffered a minor injury on her wrist while the boy suffered a deep injury on his neck, but was out of danger.
Civil Lines SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said the suspect and the victims knew each other. “We have recovered a sharp knife-like object from the suspect’s possession,” the SHO said. The police said they were yet to register a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...