2 women die in road accident in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

Two women lost their lives when a speeding tractor hit their two-wheeler close to the toll tax barrier near Dhareri Jattan yesterday. The victims have been identified as Ramanpreet Kaur (27) and Nisha Sharma (30).

Ramanpreet, who was a constable in Chandigarh Police, used to take a bus to Chandigarh every day. Owing to the dense fog on Friday morning, the visibility was low and after the accident, the two women could not be spotted for some time. When passersby saw them lying by the roadside, they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The driver fled from the spot and the police have registered a case against unknown persons for the accident.