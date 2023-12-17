2 women die in road accident in Patiala

Patiala, December 16
Two women lost their lives when a speeding tractor hit their two-wheeler close to the toll tax barrier near Dhareri Jattan yesterday. The victims have been identified as Ramanpreet Kaur (27) and Nisha Sharma (30).
Ramanpreet, who was a constable in Chandigarh Police, used to take a bus to Chandigarh every day. Owing to the dense fog on Friday morning, the visibility was low and after the accident, the two women could not be spotted for some time. When passersby saw them lying by the roadside, they were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The driver fled from the spot and the police have registered a case against unknown persons for the accident.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...