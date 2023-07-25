2 workers die in wall collapse

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 24

Two labourers were killed and another was injured when the wall of a shop collapsed on them at the grain market on the Sirhind road today. The deceased have been identified as Harjit Singh (32) and Happy (25).

The contractor, Balwinder Singh, said, “The labourers were working when the wall of the shop collapsed. One of them died on the spot while two injured were admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital. The incident took place around 9 am at the shop adjacent to the grain market on the Sirhind road.”

The deceased’s brother, Kuldeep Singh, said, “Harjit is survived by two children, a 12-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl. The government should provide assistance to the family to support the two children.”

Sanju, a resident of Sanaur road area, said his father, Raja Ram, suffered injuries on the head.

Amandeep Singh, Anaj Mandi SHO, said, “A person was killed on the spot, while another died during treatment at the hospital. We are taking the statements of the family members of the deceased and will register an FIR.”

Box: Past incidents

*Two labourers were killed when the roof of a very old house at Ragho Majra collapsed during rain on the night of July 18. The deceased, identified as Munna (35) and Rama Shankar (55), were relatives.

*In June 2021, five labourers were injured when an under-construction building adjacent to the New Sabzi Mandi at Sanauri Adda collapsed.