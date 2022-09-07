2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

Akbar Khan, Judicial Magistrate First Class, has sentenced two persons to undergo two-year rigorous imprisonment, along with fine and compensation, in a cheque-bounce case.

The complainant, Avancer Finlease India limited, Sirhindi Gate, had filed the case through counsel Majesh Puri against Jaswant Singh and Kuldeep Kaur, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The complainant said the accused took a loan of Rs 10 lakh for a period of three months at an interest rate of two per cent per month.

They settled the loan amount after the lapse of three months and gave a cheque for Rs 10 lakh. When the complainant presented the cheque for encashment, it was dishonoured with the remarks‘funds insufficient’.

The court acknowledged that the complainant placed on record the copy of the account ledger and cheques which showed entry of transfer of Rs 10 lakh to the accused. The accused among other contentions stated that they had never taken any loan from the complainant and their cheque was given by another individual Harminder Singh.

The court finally stated that the complainant managed to successfully prove his case and held Jaswant Singh and Kuldeep Kaur guilty for committing offence punishable under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. It also ordered rigorous imprisonment of two-year to the two along with fine and compensation to be paid to the complainant.