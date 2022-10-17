200-kg polythene bags confiscated in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 16

A team from the Municipal Corporation has confiscated 200 kg of polythene bags from a factory in the city. The officials said the owner was running the factory in the garb of a retail store. “Storage of the banned single-use-plastic products is also a violation of law. Therefore, the MC team has issued him a challan. On the basis of a report from the Punjab Pollution Control Board, a legal action could be initiated in case the owner has been running a factory and manufacturing banned plastic products at the site,” an MC official said.

“The manufacturing and storage units are the main reason behind prevalence of single-use-plastics in the markets. The MC has failed to enforce a strict ban on the single-use-plastics only because it has failed to keep manufacturing units in check. The MC has acted against only one out of 470 industrial units in the city. The Corporation needs to keep a check on all manufacturing units functioning here,” a resident said.

According to some residents, single-use-plastic products are available at all shops and outlets in the city. “A strict penalty should be imposed on the manufacturers and the storage units,” one of them said.