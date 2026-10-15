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Home / Patiala / 22 Patiala farmers honoured with Guardians of Environment Appreciation certificates for not burning stubble

22 Patiala farmers honoured with Guardians of Environment Appreciation certificates for not burning stubble

Farmers practising effective stubble management also shared its benefits

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 06:26 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare today honoured 22 farmers from Patiala district with “Guardians of the Environment” appreciation certificates for refraining from stubble burning. Farmers practising effective stubble management also shared its benefits, stating that avoiding stubble burning helps protect the environment and maintain soil fertility.

The farmers honoured included — Amandeep Singh from Sultanpur, Nachhattar Singh from Gajjumajra, Amrik Singh from Kakrala, Pargat Singh from Shekhupur, Gurbachan Singh and Bikkar Singh from Chalailla, Arshdeep Singh and Sukhwinder Singh from Retgarh, Bakshish Singh from Kauli, Sarabjit Singh from Mohabbatpur, Harinder Singh from Ramgarh, Budh Singh from Diagarh, Hardeep Singh from Alauran, Achhar Singh from Birarwal, Jaswinder Singh from Mallhewal, Jagjit Singh from Todarwal, Balwinder Singh from Galwatti, Kimat Singh from Dhingi, Navjot Singh from Kameli, Manjit Singh from Khokh, Hardev Singh from Banera Khurd and Dharamjit Singh from Alowal.

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Presenting the certificates on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, ADC (General) Anuprita Johal said the Punjab Government, was committed to providing farmers with the necessary machinery for effective paddy straw management. She urged farmers to incorporate paddy straw and other crop residues into the soil through in-situ management or remove them from fields with the help of balers ex-situ, instead of burning them. These practices help curb environmental pollution while preserving soil fertility, the ADC said. AEO Ravinderpal Singh Chattha and AAE Prabhdeep Singh from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare were also present on the occasion.

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The ADC said the progressive approach of farmers who refrain from stubble burning was becoming a guiding example for others. Congratulating all 22 awardees, she urged them to motivate fellow farmers in their respective areas to adopt proper stubble management practices instead of burning crop residue, stressing that collective efforts are essential to building a cleaner environment.

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