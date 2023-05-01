250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Patiala, April 30
As many as 250 patients benefited from a super speciality health camp held at Amar Hospital here today. The camp was co-organised by Nabha Rotary Club and was aimed at providing free medical consultations and health checkups for people from poor background.
During the three-hour camp, the team conducted various tests for blood pressure, sugar, hepatitis B and C, bone mineral density and electrocardiography.
Mann said, “I appreciate the efforts of the hospital staff and organisers for holding the camp on such a large scale. These camps are a gift to humanity. I thank the team for holding the camp in Nabha.”
Managing director of Amar Hospital Amarjot Bahia said, “We are delighted to have organised this camp. Our goal is to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone, and we believe that such camps are a step in the right direction. We are grateful to our team of doctors and medical professionals who worked tirelessly to make this camp a success.”
