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Home / Patiala / Rs 26.73-cr lift irrigation project inaugurated

Rs 26.73-cr lift irrigation project inaugurated

The projects were aimed at bringing 16,932 acres under canal irrigation

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Tribune News Service
Ghanaur, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal launches the lift irrigation project on Wednesday.
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Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal and Ghanaur MLA Gurlal Singh on Wednesday inaugurated lift irrigation-based canal projects worth Rs 26.73 crore at Kolhemajra village, extending canal irrigation to 42 villages in the Assembly constituency.

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The projects were aimed at bringing 16,932 acres under canal irrigation, reducing farmers’ dependence on groundwater and lowering irrigation costs.

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Addressing the gathering, Barinder Goyal said the state government had fulfilled a long-pending demand of the local peopl by providing canal water to villages that had remained deprived despite being located near the canals.

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He said a 36.39-km underground pipeline, constructed at a cost of Rs 22.23 crore, would provide canal irrigation to 15,129 acres across 38 villages for the first time. Besides, a 2.44-km stretch of the Ghadam Rajbaha has been restructured with concrete at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, benefiting another 1,803 acres in four villages.

The Minister said the Punjab Government had spent Rs 450 crore on flood protection works across the state, including Rs 13 crore on strengthening flood protection measures along Ghaggar River in the Ghanaur constituency.

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The local MLA Gurlal Singh said the lift irrigation system would help conserve groundwater while significantly reducing cultivation costs.

Later, Barinder Goyal also inaugurated canal lining works of Rs 68 crore in the Sanaur constituency to strengthen the irrigation network and ensure canal water reaches tail-end farmers. The project covers 106.72 km of five distributaries and minors and will provide canal irrigation to 96,598 acres of farmland across 79 villages.

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