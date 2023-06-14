Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 13

Development works worth Rs 28.20 crore were approved during a the meeting of Zila Parishad here today.

Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy, Zila Parishad chairperson Mandeep Kaur, ADC (D) Surinder Singh and other officials were present in the meeting.

The MLA said various proposals of works to be initiated in rural areas had been passed to provide villagers with facilities akin to their urban counterparts.

He said development works included construct of playgrounds, outdoor gyms, parks, laying of interlock tiles in streets, drainage of dirty water, etc.

He said officials had been told to maintain the quality of the works.

The legislator also urged people to keep a close watch on the material being used in the development works and inform him if they notice any discrepancy.

ADC (D) Surinder Singh said proposals had been passed for development works to be carried out in the Block Committee Amloh, Bassi, Khamanon, Khera and Sirhind.