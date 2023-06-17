3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 16

A police team, led by SHO Arshdeep Sharma, has arrested three persons with a stolen car. They have been identified as Major Singh of Chola Sahib, Tarn Taran; Joga Singh and Gora, both residents of Faridkot.

Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Sukhbir Singh said Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Bhatedi village, had lodged a complaint with the police that his car was stolen from the premises of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. SHO Arshdeep Sharma and SI Suresh Kumar immediately informed the police control room about the theft and put up nakas. They succeeded in nabbing the accused along with the stolen car within hours.