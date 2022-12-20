3 booked for 'Rs 17-cr fraud'

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Jaspal Singh of Desh Bhagat Memorial Trust, Tangori, has reported an alleged fraud of Rs 17 crore by Sukhwinder Singh, Gurlabh Singh and Navjot Singh, all residents of Mohali. On February 28, a settlement was reached between the two parties regarding a dispute over a Trust. The Tangori-based trust stated that the suspects had not deposited Rs 17 crore taken from the Universal Education Society in its account. A case under Sections 406 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station. Jaspal had made a complaint to the DGP, who had marked an inquiry to the SSP, Mohali. TNS

Dogra Dy Legal Adviser, CBI HQ

Chandigarh: PK Dogra, Senior Public Prosecutor of the CBI, Chandigarh, has been promoted as Deputy Legal Adviser (Group A) and transferred to the CBI Headquarters, Delhi, with additional charge of DLA, Bhopal Zone. Dogra had received best prosecuting officer award in 2009 from the Centre.