3 booked for 'Rs 17-cr fraud'

Mohali: Jaspal Singh of Desh Bhagat Memorial Trust, Tangori, has reported an alleged fraud of Rs 17 crore by Sukhwinder Singh, Gurlabh Singh and Navjot Singh, all residents of Mohali. On February 28, a settlement was reached between the two parties regarding a dispute over a Trust. The Tangori-based trust stated that the suspects had not deposited Rs 17 crore taken from the Universal Education Society in its account. A case under Sections 406 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station. Jaspal had made a complaint to the DGP, who had marked an inquiry to the SSP, Mohali. TNS
Dogra Dy Legal Adviser, CBI HQ
Chandigarh: PK Dogra, Senior Public Prosecutor of the CBI, Chandigarh, has been promoted as Deputy Legal Adviser (Group A) and transferred to the CBI Headquarters, Delhi, with additional charge of DLA, Bhopal Zone. Dogra had received best prosecuting officer award in 2009 from the Centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...