3-day Mata Chakreshwari Devi fair begins at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 26

A three-day annual fair at Mata Chakreshwari Devi Jain Temple started with much fanfare here today.

Thousands of pilgrims from all over the country and abroad, particularly belonging to “Jain” community, have arrived here to pay obeisance to Mata Chakreshwari Devi.

The annual fair starts on full moon of Kartika, said Naveen Jain, the spokesman of the temple.

The spokesman said it was the only temple in the entire country where the idol of Mata Chakreshwari Devi was situated.

It is said that once Rajasthan faced a grave drought and people there were starving. A large number of devotees of Mata Chakreshwari Devi moved towards Punjab on bullock carts.

The idol of the goddess was placed on one of the carts. On the way, the group stopped near Sirhind for rest. Most devotees were Khandelwal Jains. As they set out after a brief rest, the cart carrying the idol did not move further. After some time, they heard a voice from above to let the idol stay there, as it was the fittest place for the goddess. The devotees subsequently constructed a temple at the spot.

Now, a beautiful temple, Amrit Kund and other complexes for the stay of devotees have been constructed. People from every walk of life visit and pay obeisance at the temple. The district administration has made elaborate security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of fair.

