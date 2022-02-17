3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 16

Punjabi University today started a three-day international conference on insect systematics and evolutionary biology initiated by the university’s department of biology. The university is also organising 75 independent events from February 16 to 28 related to science and Punjabi on its campus and the constituent colleges as part of the Government of India’s pan-India celebration of the science week.

Prof Himender Bharti, HoD, biology, said a number of senior professors in the field of science and evolutionary biology including Prof Mewa Singh of the University of Mysore, are part of the three-day event.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said the university would hold a number of programmes from February 16 to 28 as part of the Government of India’s pan-India celebration of science week. “We will open the astronomy observatory, which is the lone observatory in north India on the campus, the botanical garden, meteorological data collection centre and other places where students will be able to visit and learn things,” the VC said. —