3-day youth fest ends on colourful note at Panjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 12

The three-day inter-university youth festival concluded at Punjabi University here today. Around 1,200 students from 13 universities participated in the event, which was organised by the Department of Youth Services, Punjab.

The final day was marked by cultural performances, including bhangra, by teams of Punjabi University, Chitkara University and others.

Panjab University, Chandigarh, won the overall trophy while Punjabi University and Lovely Professional University bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated the participants. He said, “We strongly believe in the power of youth. Employment generation is one of the priority agendas of the government. The face of Punjab will change in the coming days as various international firms will soon be coming to invest here.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said youth fairs instil self-confidence in students as they get an opportunity to showcase and hone their talents through the platform.

Various competitions such as folk orchestra, classical vocal, classical instrument and classical dance were held on the concluding day.