3-day youth fest ends on colourful note at Panjabi University

Patiala, December 12
The three-day inter-university youth festival concluded at Punjabi University here today. Around 1,200 students from 13 universities participated in the event, which was organised by the Department of Youth Services, Punjab.
The final day was marked by cultural performances, including bhangra, by teams of Punjabi University, Chitkara University and others.
Panjab University, Chandigarh, won the overall trophy while Punjabi University and Lovely Professional University bagged the second and third positions, respectively.
CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated the participants. He said, “We strongly believe in the power of youth. Employment generation is one of the priority agendas of the government. The face of Punjab will change in the coming days as various international firms will soon be coming to invest here.”
Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said youth fairs instil self-confidence in students as they get an opportunity to showcase and hone their talents through the platform.
Various competitions such as folk orchestra, classical vocal, classical instrument and classical dance were held on the concluding day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...