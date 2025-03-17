3 held with heroin
The police arrested three people, Yusuf Masih, Suraj Kumar and Naresh, all residents of Dheha Basti, Trivedi Camp, after recovering 20 gm heroin from the possession. A case has been registered under section 21 of the NDPS Act at the...
Advertisement
The police arrested three people, Yusuf Masih, Suraj Kumar and Naresh, all residents of Dheha Basti, Trivedi Camp, after recovering 20 gm heroin from the possession.
A case has been registered under section 21 of the NDPS Act at the Dera Bassi police station.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement