3 held with heroin

Tribune News Service
Dera Bassi, Updated At : 07:46 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The police arrested three people, Yusuf Masih, Suraj Kumar and Naresh, all residents of Dheha Basti, Trivedi Camp, after recovering 20 gm heroin from the possession.

A case has been registered under section 21 of the NDPS Act at the Dera Bassi police station.

