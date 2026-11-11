Three people were killed and 18 injured as a PRTC bus carrying passengers rammed into a flyover near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way from Sangrur to Chandigarh. Of the 18 injured, 15 were referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus rammed into a pole supporting the flyover before hitting a tree as it skidded off the road. Locals joined the police and district administration in the rescue operation.

CM Mann expressed grief over the loss of lives.