3 killed in road mishaps in Patiala

Patiala, February 14
The police have registered cases against three unidentified persons at Nabha, Shambhu and Ghagga after three individuals were killed while others suffered injuries in separate road accidents.
In Nabha, the police registered a case against an unidentified bus driver on a complaint filed by Harvinder Singh of Sadar Nabha. Harvinder said a speeding bus hit the vehicle in which his cousin Dharminder Singh and five other family members were travelling. Dharminder was killed while the other occupants of the vehicle were injured.
A case against the unidentified bus driver has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC.
In another case registered at Shambhu, Ranjit Yadav of Rajgarh village said he walking down the road with his friend Subhodh when a rashly driven car rammed into the latter, killing him on the spot. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the vehicle under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.
In Ghagga, Jeeta Rani, a resident of Patran said she and her husband Kala Singh were on their way near Jakhar village when their two-wheeler rammed into a tractor-trailer parked without reflectors. Kala died on the way to the hospital. A case has been registered against the driver of the tractor-trailer.
