3 lives snuffed out in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 23

Three persons lost their lives in separate accidents in the district.

A man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bhatt Majra village on the GT Road near Sirhind. He was identified as Suraj, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Sirhind.

Manmohan Singh, incharge of Nabipur police post, said the victim was crossing the road when he was hit and died on the spot. The body has been kept at the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, for postmortem examination. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.

A tractor-trailer driver was crushed under the wheels of the vehicle after he fell from it near Madhopur Chowk in Sirhind. The victim, identified as Ram Bachan Sharma of Bihar, died on the spot.

ASI Tilak Raj of Sirhind police station said the straw-laden tractor-trailer was on way from Rurk village to Nabipur when near Madhopur Chowk the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn. He fell from the tractor and was crushed under it. The police have kept the body at the Civil Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

A speeding car hit two youths on a motorcycle near Shamsher Nagar Chowk on the Bhaironpur bypass road in Fatehgarh Sahib. Both were seriously injured in the mishap and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, where doctors declared one dead and referred the other to a government hospital in Chandigarh. His condition is said to be serious. Both were identified as Parwinder Singh, residents of the Anayatpura village. The car driver sped away after the mishap.

ASI Avtar Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib police station said a case had been registered against the unidentified car driver.

#Fatehgarh Sahib