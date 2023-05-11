3-member panel formed to free encroached government lands

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

The district administration has formed a three-member committee to free encroached panchayat lands.

Joint Director Rural Development Jagwinderjit Singh Sandhu said, “As part of its initiative, the state government had freed 9,500 acres of encroached shamlat land, but some government lands are still encroached upon by people in various districts.”

Sandhu was in the city to brief the district development and panchayat officers of eight districts that fall under Patiala division.

He said the department will expedite the process of freeing the encroached upon lands and added that a three-member committee had been constituted by the deputy commissioner for the purpose. The committee comprises SP (Headquarters), district revenue officer and district rural development and panchayat officer.

Sandhu said the committee would prepare a date-wise roster for the removal of illegal encroachments.