3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 6

The police busted a gang that was allegedly involved in printing and circulating fake currency. The police arrested three suspects and seized Rs 8.40 lakh in fake currency from them.

While addressing the media, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the police arrested Harpreet Singh Sunny, a resident of Dogra Mohalla, Gautam Kumar of Jattan Wala Chauntra and Krishna of New Malwa Colony. “Another suspect Mohit Mehta is absconding. We have seized a printer and paper used in making the currency and further probe in the matter is on,” the SSP said.

Sharma further said they seized 1,680 currency notes worth Rs 8.40 lakhs.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and arrested the suspects. During interrogation, it came to the fore that Harpreet had formed the gang,” he said. “We have procured police remand of the suspects and further probe to ascertain the roles of other suspects and places where they would use this currency would be identified,” he stated.

The SSP further said, “The fake currency seemed to have been prepared using high-quality equipment. There is little difference between the notes they made and the genuine ones. Shopkeepers could easily be cheated with such bills,” he added.