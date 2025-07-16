3 minor sisters electrocuted to death in Patran

Three sisters, all minors, were found dead in their one-room house at Patran town in a suspected case of electrocution on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Police and electricity officials reached the spot and inspected the spot.

According to the police, Nagma Khatoon (7), Ruqsar (5) and Khushi (3) were home alone as their parents, who are daily wagers, were away for work.

Advertisement

“It looks like a fan wire touched the iron bed following which the girls, who were probably sleeping, were electrocuted,” said police.

Locals said the girls’ father, Mohammed Faruqddin, hails from Bihar and had recently come to Punjab for the paddy season.

Advertisement

Police have sent the bodies to a government hospital and recorded the statement of the father.

“We have inspected the spot and prima facie it is an accident,” said the police.