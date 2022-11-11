3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Patiala, November 11
A three-storey shop near BN Khalsa school in the city was gutted in fire on Friday morning.
While the cause of the outbreak was unknown, it spread to all the three floors of the shop, fire officials said.
No one was hurt in the mishap, they added.
Rajinder Kaushal from the fire department said, "We received a call at around 3.30 am. We pushed over 25 to 30 fire tenders into service."
The fire officials said the shop owners ran a business of horticulture-related plastic and other materials from the premises.
Jasbir Singh, another worker at the fire office, said the outbreak continued till 8.30 am before it was brought under control.
