3-storey shop gutted, no one hurt

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 11

A three-storey shop near BN Khalsa School on the Sirhind road was engulfed in flames here early this morning. A fire official said the cause of the outbreak was unknown and the fire spread to all three floors of the shop. No one was reported hurt in the mishap.

Rajinder Kaushal from the Fire Department said, “The department received a call at around 3.30 am. We pushed over 20 fire tenders into service.”

Surinder Kumar, Additional District Fire Officer, said the owners ran a business of selling horticulture-related plastic and other material.

The officer said the outbreak was brought under control at around 9.30 am.