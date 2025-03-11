3 students among 7 returning from Punjab killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Seven persons, including three students of the National Law University-Jodhpur, were killed while 10 others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said.

The first accident took place around 5:30 am when a sleeper bus collided head-on with a truck near Laldasji Mahraj Dham, leaving three students dead and eight others injured.

Circle Officer Jayal Khema Ram Bijarniya said the students were returning to Jodhpur from Patiala in Punjab from an event when the accident occurred. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

He said several students sustained minor injuries and were given primary treatment.

The deceased students were identified as Aarushi Gupta from New Delhi, Harshit Vashistha from Chennai and Aarav Middha from Kolkata.

An injured student told reporters that the group of students had gone to Patiala to attend a sports event In another accident in the district, a car overturned, leaving four relatives dead and two injured.

The deceased were identified as Relantram, Sushil, Mahendra and Mehraram, Station House Officer, Sadar, Suresh Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent to a mortuary after postmortem.