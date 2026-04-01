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Home / Patiala / 3 water samples fail quality tests in Patiala

3 water samples fail quality tests in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:02 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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Three, out of 10 water samples collected from different parts of the city, have failed quality tests, raising concerns over the safety of potable water ahead of the peak summer season.

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The samples were collected by various teams of the Health Department following complaints of contaminated water supply and were sent to the state public health laboratory.

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As per the report, three samples failed the quality tests showing bacterial contamination, with coliform bacteria recorded at 15 MPN (most probable number per 100 millilitres), making the water unfit for consumption.

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The affected areas include two areas of Sikligar Basti and Pratap Nagar.

Sanjeev Kumar, a local resident, said sewage had mixed with water supply, turning it black. He had lodged a complaint with the Health Department, after which a sample was taken from his home. He expressed concern that only one sample was collected from the area. He urged authorities to conduct more extensive testing so that remedial actions could be taken to improve the quality of water supply.

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A similar situation had emerged last year in different areas, including Alipur village, where sewage mixing with water supply had left many residents ill. Harvinder Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar demanded that the Health Department should collect water samples from all vulnerable localities of the city.

An official of the MC revealed that one of the samples collected by the Health Department was from a private connection running alongside a sewerage line. Friction between the two pipes caused thinning of metal, leading to contamination, he said.

Harinder Singh Kohli, Senior Deputy Mayor, assured that public health would not be compromised by the local body. The officials had been asked to look into all such complaints seriously and ensure clean water supply in all localities, he said.

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