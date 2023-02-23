3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 22

Established in 1875, Government Mohindra College here is one of the oldest institutions of contemporary higher learning in North India. But the college has been functioning without principal for more than 21 days. Without a principal, the college has not only failed to disburse the salaries of employees, but the students are also facing problems. The college has failed to submit students’ examination fees to Punjabi University on time.

The teaching and non-teaching staff have expressed concern over the matter.

A representative of an employees’ union, Ram Lal Rama, today said, “The former principal retired on January 31. The state government was then supposed to appoint a new principal from February 1, but it failed in doing its job. Without a principal, the college’s administrative activities, including utilisation of funds, have all taken a hit. Twenty days into February, the college has failed to release the salaries of the employees. Therefore, we held a protest on the campus on Tuesday to bring the matter to light.”

Faculty members on the campus also pointed out the gross lapse on the part of the state Department of Higher Education. Prof Amit Samra, a representative of Government College Teachers’ Association, Punjab, said the protest was organised by Class IV employees and guest faculty only. “The teaching faculty have received their salaries. But the state government should still focus on providing a principal immediately as the students could be fined over the college’s failure to submit their examination fees at Punjabi University,” he said, and added that there were nearly 8,000 students at the college, and each student could be fined for the failure to submit the fee by February 28.

He said the college had already bypassed the last date for the payment of electricity bills.

Some other faculty members on the campus said the matter had already been brought to the notice of the state government. “The college has written to the state government thrice already, but to no avail,” a faculty member said.