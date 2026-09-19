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Home / Patiala / 3-year-old girl, father injured in knife attack days after robbery complaint

3-year-old girl, father injured in knife attack days after robbery complaint

The father approached the Sadar police following the alleged robbery but claimed that the police did not cooperate with him and that no FIR was registered

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Tribune News Service
Nabha, Updated At : 09:45 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Police have started a probe after a three-year-old girl and her father were seriously injured in a knife attack near their village on Saturday morning, days after he allegedly complained to the Sadar police about being robbed by three unidentified men.

According to Gurvinder Singh, three masked men travelling on two motorcycles allegedly snatched Rs 25,000 from him on September 17 while he was travelling on a diversion road. He later approached the Sadar police following the alleged robbery but claimed that the police did not cooperate with him and that no FIR was registered.

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Gurvinder later alleged that three men attacked him with a knife while he was riding his motorcycle near his village on Saturday. His three-year-old daughter, who was sitting in front of him on the motorcycle, was struck in the attack and suffered a severe injury to her throat. “The attackers mocked me for filing a police complaint. My daughter is now battling for her life in PGI,” he claimed.

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Meanwhile, senior police officers said they are probing the incident and are already investigating the allegations. “We will not spare anyone involved in the incident,” said a senior police officer.

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