3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Patiala, June 27

The police have arrested three youths and solved a case of firing at the office of a financier in Rajpura over three weeks ago. The financier had a rivalry with a Patiala resident over his relative’s alleged murder.

The police have arrested Rohit Kumar (19), Akashdeep Singh (19) and Damandeep Singh (19) and seized two pistols, a .30 bore and a .32 bore, along with 10 cartridges from them.

Patiala Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said a firing incident at the office of Sidhu financier in Bharat colony, Rajpura, took place on June 6. He said three motorcycle-borne persons had fired gunshots at the premises.

A police case was registered and a team led by SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal, DSP (Detective) Sukhamrit Singh Randhawa, CIA in-charge Inspector Shaminder Singh was deputed to investigate the case. The police officials found that it was a case of an old rivalry between groups of Rajpura which were also related to a murder.

Giving more information, the SSP said Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri, and Sarbjit Singh of Sidhu financier have had an old rivalry. Sarabjit’s brother Sohan Singh Sidhu was allegedly murdered by Gurwinder and his accomplices in 2018. The case is currently under trial and Gurwinder is absent from the case. “Due to the same enmity, Gurwinder sent the three youths to fire at the office of Sidhu financier,” he said.

He added that investigation in the matter is underway. The suspects will be presented in a court and the police will seek their police remand to investigate the case further.