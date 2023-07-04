3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 3

The police arrested three youths for two-wheeler thefts.

The suspects were identified as Sonu, Gunnie and Krishan, all in their early 20s and residents of Badungar and Ablowal villages here. The police recovered seven stolen two-wheelers and three motorcycles from them.

SHO of the Civil Lines police station Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said the trio used to steal two-wheelers from areas of Environment Park and Leela Bhawan.

Police officials said they arrested the suspects following a tip-off.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspects.