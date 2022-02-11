300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 10

Punjabi University today organised the 9th Covid-19 vaccination camp on its campus in which 300 students, teachers and other employees were vaccinated. University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi were present on the occasion.

Officials said they administered the third dose to those who had received the second dose of the vaccine nine months ago, while youngsters between the age group of 15 and 18 years were also administered the doses of Covaxin. First and second dose of Covaxin and Covishield were also administered to others.

The VC said the university would soon begin offline classes and regular activities.

Dr Regina Maini, SMO at the university’s Bhai Ghanaiya health centre said before this, the university had organised three sampling and eight vaccination camps in which a total of 3,300 persons were vaccinated. “As per our survey on the campus, 75 per cent people here have been administered the second dose and 83 per cent have received the first dose of the vaccines”, she said.