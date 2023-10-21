31 fresh dengue cases in district, count rises to 593

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

The district has started witnessing a peak dengue season after as many as 31 cases of dengue were reported here today. This pushed the season’s total count to 593. The district recorded 33 cases on Thursday and 31 today.

Officials of the district health department said that people should remain vigilant and take precautions. Dr. Sumeet Singh said, “Last year, we recorded 550 cases of dengue by this time. This year, the number is higher due to the early onset of the dengue season as a result of recurrent rain in the summers.”

As of this week, the officials pointed out they had checked dengue larvae at 35,579 places. They added that they identified and removed it from 275 locations. Officials said the areas of Guru Nanak Nagar, Mathura colony, Bishan Nagar, New Officers colony, Sular, and Ajit Nagar in the city have recorded the highest number of cases (8 each) this season and were considered hotspots.

