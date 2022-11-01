32 fresh cases, highest spike in single day

Patiala, October 31
Patiala on Monday reported 32 fresh cases of dengue — the highest single-day count reported this season. With these fresh cases, the number of dengue cases in the district has risen to 338. The city alone has reported 152 cases so far.
An official said the rural and the peri-urban areas have also started reporting a high number of cases. Two villages in Bhadson block reported five cases each. Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said efforts were being made to curb the spread. He reiterated that people’s participation was necessary to stem the spread.
