32-kg single-use plastic seized by Patiala civic body

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 2

Municipal Corporation, Patiala as part of a drive carried out against use of single-use-plastic collected 32 kg of banned items from the city on Thursday and Friday.

Despite implementation of a nation-wide ban from July 1, the single-use-plastic items continue to remain in circulation.

Corporation officials said they confiscated 32 kg single-use-plastic items from various shops and vendors.

They also confiscated 10 kg disposable items. Officials of the corporation said 14 shopkeepers had been issued chalans for the violation. The corporation would recover challan amount ranging from Rs 2,000 to 5,000 from the offenders.

They said the teams of sanitary inspectors visited DMW Road, Leela Bhawan market, Bhupindra road areas and recovered the products.

Meanwhile, city residents said rather than issuing challans to shopkeepers, the corporation should check shops of stockists and manufacturers.

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban