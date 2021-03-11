Patiala: 33% adult population not fully vaccinated

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, April 22

Though the district administration and the Health Department have continuously been pushing people for the booster dose, around 33 per cent of the adult population is yet to be fully vaccinated. It is worth noting that a person’s fully vaccinated status lapses nine months after the second dose and he is eligible for booster dose.

As per the records of the Health Department, around 10.34 lakh, out of the targeted population of 15.53 lakh, have received both the doses while 89 per cent have the first dose of Covid vaccine.

The district is lagging far behind as compared to the national average of second dose, which is 84 per cent. Patiala Civil Surgeon Jatinder Kansal said around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries had a second dose due.

As to the Covid vaccination among children, 75 per cent in the age group of 15-17 years have received the first dose, while 37 per cent were fully vaccinated. In the 12-14 age group 33.6 per cent of the target population has received the first dose.