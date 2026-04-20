36 parrots rescued, shop owner held in Patiala

Police and wildlife officials rescued 21 parrot chicks and 15 adult parrots, and arrested the owner of a local pet shop, officials said. The birds were identified as rose-ringed parakeets and Alexandrine parakeets - both protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Advertisement

The shop owner, Rajesh Puri, was arrested by the Lahori Gate police. A case was registered under Sections 9 (hunting), 39 (possessing government property), 40 (not declaring possession of wildlife), 49 (B) (dealing in scheduled animals), 51 (penalties) and 57 (presumption of unlawful wildlife possession) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Advertisement

The rescued birds were handed over to wildlife officials for rehabilitation.

Advertisement

A complaint was filed by Sahil Sharma, a local wildlife enthusiast. “Following information from social media, I reached the city and called the Wildlife Department officials and the police,” he said.