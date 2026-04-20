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Home / Patiala / 36 parrots rescued, shop owner held in Patiala

36 parrots rescued, shop owner held in Patiala

Birds were identified as rose-ringed parakeets and Alexandrine parakeets- both protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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The shop owner, Rajesh Puri, was arrested by the Lahori Gate police.
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Police and wildlife officials rescued 21 parrot chicks and 15 adult parrots, and arrested the owner of a local pet shop, officials said. The birds were identified as rose-ringed parakeets and Alexandrine parakeets - both protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

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The shop owner, Rajesh Puri, was arrested by the Lahori Gate police. A case was registered under Sections 9 (hunting), 39 (possessing government property), 40 (not declaring possession of wildlife), 49 (B) (dealing in scheduled animals), 51 (penalties) and 57 (presumption of unlawful wildlife possession) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

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The rescued birds were handed over to wildlife officials for rehabilitation.

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A complaint was filed by Sahil Sharma, a local wildlife enthusiast. “Following information from social media, I reached the city and called the Wildlife Department officials and the police,” he said.

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