38 illegal hydraulic pumps removed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 8

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has removed 38 illegally installed hydraulic pumps across the city during a drive launched after the diarrhoea outbreak at Jhill village in June. Officials said the drive would continue keeping in view the recent spread of diarrhoea at the New Mohindra Colony.

The MC has also started a campaign to apprise people about refraining from use and installation of hydraulic pumps. The civic body is also providing an option for

the regularisation of illegal water connections.

The MC has formed teams to find illegal water supply connections and hydraulic pumps. Officials said, “We have formed two flying squads to find illegal hydraulic pumps. The teams are led by XEN level officials. Meanwhile, another four teams are conducting checking for illegal water supply connections.”

Officials said over 150 illegal connections had been identified during initial days. The Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Aaditya Uppal said, “We are giving residents an opportunity to get their water connections regularised with payment of fee. Also, our teams have removed 38 hydraulic pumps from across the city. These pumps were installed on water supply lines illegally. An MC team also faced protest in the residential area of Tripuri. The drive against illegal water connections and hydraulic pumps will continue. We will take action against all such illegal installations.”