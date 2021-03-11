38 illegal hydraulic pumps removed

Patiala, August 8
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has removed 38 illegally installed hydraulic pumps across the city during a drive launched after the diarrhoea outbreak at Jhill village in June. Officials said the drive would continue keeping in view the recent spread of diarrhoea at the New Mohindra Colony.
The MC has also started a campaign to apprise people about refraining from use and installation of hydraulic pumps. The civic body is also providing an option for
the regularisation of illegal water connections.
The MC has formed teams to find illegal water supply connections and hydraulic pumps. Officials said, “We have formed two flying squads to find illegal hydraulic pumps. The teams are led by XEN level officials. Meanwhile, another four teams are conducting checking for illegal water supply connections.”
Officials said over 150 illegal connections had been identified during initial days. The Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Aaditya Uppal said, “We are giving residents an opportunity to get their water connections regularised with payment of fee. Also, our teams have removed 38 hydraulic pumps from across the city. These pumps were installed on water supply lines illegally. An MC team also faced protest in the residential area of Tripuri. The drive against illegal water connections and hydraulic pumps will continue. We will take action against all such illegal installations.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...