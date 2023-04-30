38 students get course completion certificates

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29
The placement cell of Mata Gujri College, Fatehgarh Sahib, in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Limited organised a training camp to provide information about banking, finance and insurance to the students.
During the camp, company officials talked about various issues like goal setting, attitude, communication skills, personality development, interviewing and technical skills required for banking, finance and insurance companies.
During the programme, 38 students were given course completion certificates and 26 students were given star certificates in the HR workshop.
Principal Dr Kashmir Singh said this kind of practical training by corporate sectors was very helpful in enhancing the practical knowledge of the students in the field of banking and finance.
