4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

Patiala, June 19
The police have arrested four suspects for their involvement in multiple cases of theft in the city. The police said the suspects have been facing similar cases and have been to jail too.
Patiala Superintendent of Police (investigation) Yogesh Sharma said there was a recent spurt in theft cases in some parts of the city, following which a team led by CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh and CIA ASI Suraj Parkash was on the prowl to arrest the suspects. He said the CIA team managed to arrest Vinay Kumar of Dev Nagar Ludhiana, Parveen Kumar of Hambran Road Ludhiana, Amit Kumar of Seona village in Patiala, and Suraj Bhan, a tenant at Lehal Colony here.
He stated, “The suspects were arrested near the old vegetable market, and tools including screwdrivers, hammers, and knives were recovered. We have managed to solve many cases of recent thefts in the city, and their grilling will reveal more.”
