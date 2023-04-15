4 candidates in fray for post of dist youth Congress president

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 14

Four candidates, backed by former MLAs and senior party leaders, are contesting for the post of district youth Congress president. The voting will be held online, wherein party youth workers between the age of 18 and 35 can cast their votes on the Online Youth Congress (IYC) mobile app.

The voting is scheduled to take place on April 17 at 5 pm. The result of the election would be declared by the end of the month. The candidate securing the maximum votes would be declared the president of the youth wing.

The four candidates in the race are Amit Jai Chand Sharma, alias Lucky; Amloh block youth president-cum-Municipal Councillor, Mandi Gobindgarh, Gurinder Singh Rai from Bassi Pathana; Eran Mavi from Sirhind and Deep Singh Ghumandgarh.

As per sources, Sharma is being supported by former Cabinet Minister Kaka Randeep Singh. Now, AICC secretary-cum-former Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra has also extended his support to Sharma. Nagra has allegedly directed Mavi to withdraw from the contest. He has also started urging his supporters to vote in favour of Lucky.

The candidates are making all efforts to bring more and more youths in the fold of youth Congress and urging the voters to cast their votes in their favour to strengthen the party at grassroots level.