4-day music fest to begin today

Patiala, December 21

The music-loving citizenry of the erstwhile royal city of Patiala has a reason to rejoice. The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organising a four-day classical music festival at the Kalidas Auditorium from December 22 to 25.

The festival will feature a range of riveting concerts of classical music and soulful renditions by ace artistes from across the country who will wow the music lovers here.

Punjab Government Tourism and Cultural Affairs Principal Secretary Rakhi Gupta Bhandari will grace the inaugural day of the musical extravaganza as the chief guest.

Patiala NZCC Director Furqan Khan, who is the guiding spirit behind the mega musical show of classical renditions, said that the festival will kick off at 6 pm December 22 and conclude on December 25.

Khan described the event as an effort by the NZCC to revive and carry forward the rich legacy of classical music in Patiala.

On Day 1, Professor Amandeep Singh, originally hailing from Jalandhar and now a resident of Patiala, will leave the audience spellbound with a captivating presentation of Dilruba. It will be followed by a performance by a famed exponent of the Patiala gharana, Vidushi Anjana Nath.

Sitar maestro Adnan and singing sensations Rahul and Rohit Mishra will be the next ones to hop on the stage. On the penultimate day of the colourful festivity, December 24, Kedia Bandhu from the tribal state of Jharkhand will enthrall the audience with a sarod and a sitar. The musical evening will conclude on a powerful note with a performance by classical singer Mohammad Aman Khan, who is gifted with a velvety voice.

On the concluding day, December 25, Grammy Award winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, among others, will present an enchanting jugalbandi.

Classical treat

The festival will feature a range of riveting concerts of classical music and soulful renditions by ace artistes from across India

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .