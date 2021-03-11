4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 14

On the directions of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Punjab State Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat was held in Sessions Division Fatehgarh Sahib, subdivision Amloh and Khamanon to ensure speedy and hassle-free dispensation of justice under the guidance of Nirbhow Singh Gill, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority. Ten Benches were constituted to facilitate the participants.

Addressing media, Nirbhow Singh Gill said remarkable achievements were settlement of a 15-year-old civil dispute between the parties and reunion of four estranged couples in matrimonial cases with the efforts of the members of the Lok Adalat. He said the couples were sent to their matrimonial home straight from the court.

Besides, the cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, compoundable criminal cases, civil cases, motor accident claim cases, traffic challans were taken up in the National Lok Adalat. Approximately 1,700 cases were settled in the adalat and Rs 13,50,70,680 was awarded as compensation.

Peace and harmony were restored with the efforts of Lok Adalat when four estranged couples were reunited by the Family Court and a 15-year-old case between Balbir Kaur and the promoters of Pearl Enclave was settled amicably. Similarly, a six-year-old execution was compromised between the parties. Five-year-old cases pertaining to the Negotiable Instrument Act were also settled. The Lok Adalat was a grand success as litigants participated in large number.