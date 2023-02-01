4 held with heroin, intoxicating tablets

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 31
The district police arrested four peddlers and seized 10-gm heroin and 1,600 intoxicating tablets and capsules from their possession. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act.
SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said the Amloh police had laid a naka on the Mangarh road where the police intercepted a vehicle and seized 10-gm heroin during a search. The driver, Gagandeep Singh of Amloh, was arrested.
He further said the Mullepur police arrested Pargat Singh, a resident of Nalina village, and seized 1,008 intoxicating capsules from his possession.
Mohammad Faizan was arrested with 300 intoxicating pills while Deepak Kumar was arrested with 310 intoxicating tablets.
