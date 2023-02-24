4 killed as car rams into truck

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 23

Four individuals were killed while two others injured last night after their car rammed into a truck parked on the the Rajpura-Sirhind road here.

The four deceased have been identified as Gurjinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh and Ravinder Singh. The two other occupants Avinash Singh and Nanak Singh suffered injuries and were referred to a hospital at Chandigarh.

In a complaint, Karan Vohra and Jasvir Singh of Rajpura, said six of their friends were returning home after attending a birthday party when they met with an accident on the over-bridge near the Radha Swami Satsang Dera, Sirhind road.

The two complainants were in a separate car when their friends’ vehicle rammed into a truck around 11.30 pm. Vohra said the truck had been parked in the middle of the road without indicators.

He added, “The truck parked in the middle of the road was causing hindrance to the traffic. Nanak Singh, who was driving another car, could not spot the truck in time. As a result, their car rammed into the truck from behind.”

A case has been registered against the truck driver.