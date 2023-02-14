4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Patiala, February 13
After the completion of the tenure of municipal councillors, all decisions regarding the local body are now being taken by a four-member resolution committee.
Officials at the MC said the Municipal Commissioner had formulated a four-member resolution committee to decide on the corporation’s works. The four members include two Joint Commissioners, Deputy Controller (Finance and Accounts) (DCF&A) and Superintending Engineer (SE).
Committee’s consent required
The committee was formed to look into the development works of the civic body and reach a decision. All matters require the consent of the four resolution committee members. A source
An official said the corporation through the resolution committee had already decided to carry out patchwork of various city roads. The work has been lying pending for a long time. “The corporation has also decided to install more CCTV cameras at various locations across the city. The Police Department has been asked to identify spots in the city that require the installation of CCTV cameras. The civic body will create more green belts across the city. The decision to shift street vendors to designated locations will also be taken by the four-member committee,” an MC official said.
