4 of thieves’ gang held

Patiala, March 11
The police today claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and nabbed four of its members.
Patiala’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said the burglars targeted shops and houses to steal electronic gadgets. The SSP said they had recovered four LEDs, three LCDs, two laptops, 10 mobile phones, two wrist watches and five headphones from their possession. Besides, the police also recovered two motorcycles from them.
The police said the accused had been identified as Karanpreet Singh, Udham Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Sandeep Singh. The SSP said a team of the CIA staff, working on a tip off, arrested them from the Deep Nagar area in the city. The police have registered a case. —
