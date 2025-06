Advertisement

Following the complaint, the police arranged for a medical examination, which confirmed the assault.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Gurpal Singh arrested the accused on Wednesday and a case has been registered at Sector 5 police station under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

DCP Srishti Gupta stated, “Our top priority is to ensure that every woman and child feels completely safe. There will be zero tolerance for negligence in such cases. As soon as the complaint was received, our team acted quickly, arrested the accused, and presented him in court, which sent him to jail. We are also giving the girl regular counselling through a legal aid counselor.”