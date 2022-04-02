43-acre forest land cleared of unauthorised possession in Patiala village

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 1

The Forest Department has got about 43 acres of forest land vacated from illegal possession of villagers in Nain Kalan, Naina Kurdh and Asmanpur villages in the district. DFO Patiala Vidhyasagari said the land under unauthorised occupancy was part of Bir Kullemajra (protected block forest notified in 1961).

He said with the help of forest officers, employees and police department , the possession of 43 acres of forest land in three villages was taken today. The department has planned to plant saplings of indigenous native trees to improve the ecosystem services of the land and will add on to the forest cover further restoring the biodiversity.