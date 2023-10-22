48 cases resolved at Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

As per the directions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority and under the supervision of Ms Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum- Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, State Lok Adalat, matters pertaining to motor accident claims, land acquisition cases, and family disputes were held in sessions division here today.

In this Lok Adalat, two judicial benches were constituted in the District Courts Complex. During this Lok Adalat, 134 cases pertaining to them were taken up, and 48 cases were settled through a mutual compromise involving an amount of Rs 2.32 crore. CJM cum Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Manni Arora, said that a needy person who wants free legal aid can contact the front office at the ADR Centre, District Courts Complex, here, personally or on the phone number 0175-2306500.