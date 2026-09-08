4th season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ kicks off in Patiala

The fourth season of the Punjab Government’s flagship sports initiative, ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’, was inaugurated in Patiala on Monday by local MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Mayor Kundan Gogia was also present.

On the occasion, the MLA said Punjab has produced several renowned sportspersons and that the youth here have immense potential. “There is no dearth of enthusiasm for sports among the youth of Punjab. What they need is the right platform, facilities and opportunities to showcase their talent,” he said.

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Kohli said sports are not only essential for physical fitness but also play a crucial role in personality development.

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“Sports are the most effective means to keep children and youth away from drugs, bad habits and other social evils.”

Speaking during the inauguration, Gogia said Patiala has a long and proud association with sports and has produced several renowned players. “It is a matter of pride for Patiala that the fourth season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ is commencing from this city,” he said. Gogia encouraged the participating players and appreciated the government’s efforts to promote sports, saying a generation connected with sports could lay the foundation of a healthy and strong society.

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District Sports Officer Navjot Dhaliwal, besides other dignitaries, social workers, sports enthusiasts and a large number of youngsters, were present on the occasion.