5,219 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 9

On the directions of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Punjab State Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat was held in Sessions Division, Fatehgarh Sahib and subdivisions Amloh and Khamanon to ensure speedy and hassle-free dispensation of justice.

Arun Gupta, District and Session Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, presided over the adalat. As many as 10 Benches were constituted to facilitate the participants.

Gupta said 5,219 cases were settled and a relief of Rs 22,40,92,987 awarded.

